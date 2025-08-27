NISO MD Pledges To Transform Agency To World-Class Institution

The Managing Director of Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), Engr. Abdu Bello Mohammed has reiterated his commitment to building the agency into a world-class institution that will serve as a model for system operation excellence in Africa.

Mohammed made this pledge when he led the management of the agency on an official working visit to the Port Harcourt Regional Office in Rivers State.

The visit formed part of his ongoing nationwide engagement with staff across NISO’s regional offices, aimed at strengthening operational alignment, clarifying responsibilities under the new institutional framework, and fostering closer ties with field staff who form the backbone of NISO’s operations.

In an address, Mohammed described the session as “both timely and necessary,” coming shortly after the unbundling of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which formally established NISO as a standalone entity.

He emphasised that the new phase brings both opportunities and responsibilities that require reorientation and collective commitment.

Mohammed underscored several priorities for NISO in the new dispensation and briefed the staff on the new Standard Operating Procedures that delineate responsibilities across the National Control Centre (NCC), Regional Control Centres (RCCs), Area Control Centres (ACCs), and substations.

The MD explained that NISO no longer undertakes physical handling of transmission assets or field switching operations. Instead, it is now focused firmly on system coordination, operational planning, reliability oversight, and performance tracking.

He highlighted the centrality of Service Level Agreements (SLAs), stressing that proper recordkeeping, performance tracking, and compliance enforcement are now core accountability metrics for NISO operators at every level.

Mohammed also reaffirmed the management’s commitment to listening to staff experiences, addressing operational gaps, and ensuring that Regional Operations Managers (ROMs) continue to serve as the bridge between corporate strategy and execution at the regional level.

He reintroduced NISO’s compass for growth: transparency, professionalism, accountability, and excellence – values he urged staff to internalise in daily operations.

The staff, he explained, must embrace change in mindset, culture, and standards, noting that management can set the vision, but it is the professionalism and dedication of the staff that will bring the corporate dream to reality.

The Port Harcourt engagement is the latest in a series of regional visits that signal the new management’s resolve to build a one-team culture, where every staff member is fully aligned with the realities of post-TCN operations.

It provided a platform for staff feedback, operational clarification, and realignment with the organisation’s long-term strategic direction.