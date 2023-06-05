New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NISafety Engineers Approves…

NISafety Engineers Approves Codes Of Practice On Construction Safety

Vinkmag ad

Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers (NISafetyE) has said it has successfully completed the Institution’s Approved Codes and Standards on Construction Safety, 2023.

The NISafetyE National Executive Committee, led by the Chairman, Engr. Dr Akaninyene Ekong, FNISafetyE disclosed this via a statement made available to Journalists over the weekend in Uyo Akwa Ibom state.

According to him, “We had been on this very technical document for months, working with a team of experts; to develop the Approved Codes of Practice for various aspects of Safety Engineering Practice in Nigeria”.

He further highlighted, “The focus of the NISafetyE on Construction Safety as a starting point, was due to the spate of incidents in the Construction Industry and frequency of top events, that left distasteful outcomes, avoidable losses, and unsavoury experiences; in the activities of organisations and engineering practitioners”.

The statement further explained that the document from licensed Nigerian Safety Engineers comprehensively provides guidance at work on Managing Health and Safety in Construction.

“I am happy to announce to us that the NISafetyE Approved Code of Practice for Construction Safety has been developed, validated by the subject matter experts, and submitted to the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, Engr. Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, FNSE, FNISafetyE, at the National Engineering Centre, Abuja recently”

“This is to the Glory of God alone and the use of Man, as we continue to work hard and smart, building a better society to live in”. He added.

He expressed gratitude to all contributors for their time, talents, and treasures, invested in the project, and appreciate all their members for their labour of love, commitment, and continual support.

“The NSE will have the document passed on to COREN for implementation and we are confident its provisions will bring about a safe and conducive working environment for all, when the guidelines are put in use” he concluded.

Read Previous

Let Us Begin Process Of Healing PDP, Embrace Unity – Makinde Urges Stakeholders
Read Next

Zamfara Police Rescue Nine Kidnapped Children

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023