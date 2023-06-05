NISafety Engineers Approves Codes Of Practice On Construction Safety

Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers (NISafetyE) has said it has successfully completed the Institution’s Approved Codes and Standards on Construction Safety, 2023.

The NISafetyE National Executive Committee, led by the Chairman, Engr. Dr Akaninyene Ekong, FNISafetyE disclosed this via a statement made available to Journalists over the weekend in Uyo Akwa Ibom state.

According to him, “We had been on this very technical document for months, working with a team of experts; to develop the Approved Codes of Practice for various aspects of Safety Engineering Practice in Nigeria”.

He further highlighted, “The focus of the NISafetyE on Construction Safety as a starting point, was due to the spate of incidents in the Construction Industry and frequency of top events, that left distasteful outcomes, avoidable losses, and unsavoury experiences; in the activities of organisations and engineering practitioners”.

The statement further explained that the document from licensed Nigerian Safety Engineers comprehensively provides guidance at work on Managing Health and Safety in Construction.

“I am happy to announce to us that the NISafetyE Approved Code of Practice for Construction Safety has been developed, validated by the subject matter experts, and submitted to the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, Engr. Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, FNSE, FNISafetyE, at the National Engineering Centre, Abuja recently”

“This is to the Glory of God alone and the use of Man, as we continue to work hard and smart, building a better society to live in”. He added.

He expressed gratitude to all contributors for their time, talents, and treasures, invested in the project, and appreciate all their members for their labour of love, commitment, and continual support.

“The NSE will have the document passed on to COREN for implementation and we are confident its provisions will bring about a safe and conducive working environment for all, when the guidelines are put in use” he concluded.