NISA Floats Shipping Line To Tap From $6bn Annual Freight

Share

Nigeria Indigenous Shipowners Association, (NISA), has floated a shipping line, NISA Ocean Transport Limited (NOTL) in a move to benefit from the $6 freight enjoyed annually by foreign shipping lines in the country’s coastal trade.

It was gathered that the shipping line will commence operations with two vessels it acquired. For more than a decade, less than 5 per cent of the Nigerian ship owners or Nigerian flagged vessels have not benefited from crude oil carriage.

However at the inauguration of the six-member board members, the Chairman of NISA Board of Trustees, Chief Isaac Jolapomo, disclosed that the company’s board comprises two members of the association’s BoT, 2 NISA executives and 2 NISA members.

Jolapamo noted that the association had attempted to establish this company on two other occasions in the past but expressed confidence that the new company under the leadership of Omatseye and his team will succeed.

According to him, “this is the third time we are attempting this and we have chosen people who have integrity. We chose two members from the NISA BoT, Sir. Sonny Omatseye and Mr. Tunji Brown.

“They were also part of the executives at a point when the association was at its strongest. We chose two present executives, President, Sola Adewunmi and General Secretary, Jibril Rowaye because they are our leaders that we elected.

We also chose two members, Paul Jegede and Emeka Obiogbulu. “Your responsibility is to drive this company in a manner that it will see it start generating profits for the association.

The tenure is three years for the BoT members, while six years applies for the ex – ecutives and general members.” The Chairman of the new shipping line, Omatseye, said that the new shipping firm intends to acquire two vessels, a 30,000 tonnes tanker and an LPG vessel.

Omatseye expressed confidence that they will get patronage from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Nigerian Liquidified Natural Gas (NLNG).

According to him, “actually, what the association has decided is that nobody is having the majority share. It is for all members of the shipping industry.

“People are welcome to join the association and our intention is to see how we can provide our ship and take more of the foreigners off our coast.

We are also looking at the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund, (CVFF) and other financing bodies too for funding. “We expect that the Nigerian shipowners will be the first group to be considered for the CVFF when disbursement commences.”

Speaking further he said, the issuance of waivers to foreign shipowners is a major problem but noted that the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is also looking at the issue of waiver.

Also, he disclosed that the Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, had assured that the issue of waivers would be addressed because President Bola Tinubu is looking at how to streamline shipping operations so that Nigerians can participate fully.

He explained: “If the waiver issue is looked into, I think most of the foreigners will move out and leave the industry for Nigerians.”

Recall that the president of the NISA had accused NNPC of deliberately undermining local operators and violating the spirit of the Inland and Coastal Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003, alleging that NNPCL and its partner,Unity Shipping World (USW) may exploit CVFF benefits by bringing foreign vessels under bareboat charters and mask them as Cabotage-compliant vessels.

Adewumi stressed that the new venture could serve as a backdoor for foreign vessels to flood the Nigerian market under the guise of CVFF backed operations.

The president was worried that despite NNPC’s stated cap of $25 million per operator under CVFF disbursement, the corporation and its partners could use their influence to monopolise the domestic shipping space.

Adewumi urged stakeholders and regulatory authorities to scrutinise the arrangement and ensure that the interests of indigenous players are protected in line with Nigeria’s maritime laws.

Share