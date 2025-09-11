NIS To Security Agencies: Let’s Partner To Check Human, Drugs Trafficking

The Assistant Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Echefulam Anugwa, has urged federal agencies at the border post to collaborate with one another to check human and drug trafficking. Anugwa, a Zonal Coordinator, Zone A, Lagos and Ogun states gave the advice during a one day working visit to Seme Command of NIS and Lagos State Border Patrol Command on Wednesday.

According to him, this will enable all the agencies to effectively combat human trafficking and drug trafficking in the border area. He said: “Our duties at the border should not be taken lightly, we need each other to succeed together.

“We have to work in collaboration because when the chiefs are down, security is also down. “We must involve ourselves in intelligence sharing, joint operations, and the use of technology like biometric verification and data analytics at borders to identify, disrupt, and dismantle criminal networks.

“The goal is to create a united front against these complex threats, which often link to broader criminal activities like cultism and human trafficking.” Anugwa assured the command that he would work with headquarters to ensure more operational vehicles are provided for the two commands.