NIS To Honour Soname, Others At 50th Anniversary

The National Institute for Sports (NIS) will on Thursday honoured some notable Nigerians as they will be conferred with the Fellowship of the Institute, while there will be induction of some of the institution’s ex-students into the Hall of Fame.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Lagos as the institution prepares for its 50th Anniversary Celebration and 9th Convocation Ceremony, the Director General of NIS, Prof. Olawale Moronkola, announced that six eminent Nigerians including former governor of Plateau State, Senator Simon Lalong, owner of Remo Stars, Hon. Kunle Soname, the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, father of supporters club in Nigeria and Africa, Rafiu Ladipo, a paralympic athlete, Ms. Lucy Ejike and Broadcast icon, Dr. Danladi Bako.

“As part of activities lined up for the week, we are inducting some of our ex-students into our Hall of Fame and six Nigerians will be conferred with the Fellowship of the Institute,” he said.

“Also, in recognition of his immense contributions to the growth of the institute, the pioneer principal, the Late Sir, Dr Awoture Eleyae, will be honoured with the naming of the Institute Conference Hall after him.

“In the past two years, we have upscale our facilities and services e.g. expansion of library provision of lecture rooms, rehabilitated our football pitch and courts, refurbished our laboratories, clinic and other aspects at the institute.”

He however continued to ask for support while also hammering on the need to change the Institute to a University of Sports.

