NIS: Smugglers Now Use Encrypted Messaging Apps, Collaborate With Criminal Gangs

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said on Monday that smugglers now use encrypted messaging applications, and other sophisticated platforms to further their criminal activities across the nation’s borders.

Consequently, the Service said measures have been deployed, including enhanced surveillance across land, air, and sea borders, to address the rising spare of smuggling of migrants (SOM).

Declaring open a conference to herald the International Migrants’ Day, with focus on Ant-Smuggling of Migrants with the theme, “Smuggling of Migrants: Emerging Trends, Realities and National Response, the Comptroller General of NIS, Kemi Nandap, assured that efforts were being intensified to deny smugglers freedom of action within the nation’s border points.

The CGIS’, who was represented by the Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Works, Ada James, further disclosed that aggressive campaigns and sensitisation programmes had been carried out about the dangers associated with irregular migration.

Expressing concern about the sophistication the crime has assumed, Nandap said: “We have also observed a disturbing trend where smugglers now operate with increasing sophistication—using encrypted messaging apps, falsifying travel documents, coaching migrants on evasion techniques, and collaborating with criminal groups across borders.

“Recognizing that Nigeria, is a key country of origin, transit, and destination, the NIS cannot ignore these developments. Given that they threaten not only human life, but national security, border integrity, and public safety.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service, under the guidance and support of the Ministry of Interior, ably led by Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has strengthened its approach through a combination of policy reforms, operational measures, technology deployment, and international cooperation”.

On counter-measures, she disclosed thus: “We have enhanced surveillance along our land, sea, and air borders, deploying technology-driven solutions such as: the establishment of a cutting-edge Command and Control Centre that mirrors all operational activities of the Service, the Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS), Advanced Passenger Information Systems(APIS), Passenger Name Records (PNR), e-gates at our International Airports as well as the Huawei-powered e-border solutions deployed at over 144 border locations across the country.

“Our partnerships with ECOWAS, AU, IOM, UNODC, ICMPD, FIIAPP, FRONTEX and other global actors continue to enhance capacity-building, data exchange, joint investigations, and safe return programmes.

Through bilateral agreements, particularly with transit and destination countries, Nigeria is improving its mechanisms for early warning, repatriation, and cross-border law enforcement.”

“Our awareness campaigns target the youthful population- Youth Corps Members, students of all levels of educational institution, youth associations, transport unions etc.

This year alone, over 200,000 Corps Members were sensitized in addition to the widespread outreach of our citizens across the country during the 2025 sensitization campaign programme".. She clarified that: "The NIS is not saying people should not migrate.

The NIS is saying let migration be safe; let migration be regular. Let migration be orderly. “While efforts are made towards combating the scourge, the importance of its prevention; that is Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) can never be over-emphasised.

“In this regard, we are raising awareness about the dangers of irregular migration, and the deceptive tactics used by smugglers to lure their victims.

“We are also collaborating with multi-government agencies, civil society organisations, the media, faith-based organisations, market Union leaders, transport unions, educational institutions at all levels, to educate the public about the risks associated with irregular migration, and the legal pathways that are available, for safe and orderly migration.

“In this regard, we have intensified aggressive community and institutional sensitisation on these dangers of irregular migration, with focus on the youths. “Through our targeted awareness campaigns at National Youth Service Corps orientation camps.

This year alone, over 579, 000 Corps members have been sensitised across the nation. “Additionally, as part of our annual nationwide sensitisation programme, all the border communities across the country were equally sensitised during this campaign.

"Importantly, the NIS, under the guidance and support of the Ministry of Interior…is also (intensifying) its approach through a combination of policy reforms, operational measures, and technology deployment.