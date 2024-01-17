NIS seeks LG chair’s support to check illegal immigration

The Lagos State Comptroller of Immigration, Mr. Aliyu Dangana, has solicited the support of the Mushin Local Government Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Bamigboye, to check the influx of illegal immigrants from neighbouring countries. Dangana called for the support when he visited the council chairman yesterday in Lagos. He said the cooperation of the local government would go a long way to check the influx of irregular immigrants and the threats they posed to security. He urged the council to sensitise residents to identify and report strange and suspicious faces to the immigration office for action.

“The cooperation of the local government would help identify illegal immigrants and help check threats posed by them. “We advise the public to use our new platform to apply for passport as local government authorities will be fully integrated into the process through the issuance of certificates of recognition to applicants. “We request office accommodation to enable our officials to operate effectively in Mushin local government. “We also promise to tackle all the challenges and complaints of the people of Mushin about passport issuance through the office,” he said.

Bamigboye in his response, promised to give the officials of Nigeria Immigration Service, maximum co-operation and directed that immigration officers be included in the security committee of the local government.