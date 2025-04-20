Share

The Illela Border Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), in Sokoto State has confirmed the successful repatriation of 62 Republic of Mali nationals through the Illela Control Post.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, the Controller of the Command, Mr Tony Akuneme, revealed that the group consisted of 51 males and 11 females.

According to him, the repatriation exercise was conducted in line with established immigration procedures.

Akuneme said that the Malian nationals were escorted from the NIS Headquarters in Abuja to Illela by a team of eight officers, led by Inspector Mamoud Sadiq, traveling in two buses. The team arrived at the border post at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday.

“Upon their arrival, I directed the Assistant Controller in charge of Human Resources, Adamu Mshelia, who also doubles as the Officer in Charge of the Anti-Smuggling Unit, to oversee the proper documentation of the repatriated individuals,” Akuneme stated.

Following the completion of documentation, the irregular migrants were handed over to officers of the Niger Republic Police at the Birnin Konni Control Post, where they underwent further screening and verification.

“The individuals were then officially received by the Commissioner, the police chief of the area.

In a related development, Akuneme disclosed that construction works are ongoing at the Illela Control Post as part of the Nigeria Immigration Service’s infrastructure upgrade program.

The project, which includes the establishment of both mega and mini Forward Operating Bases, is part of the Controller-General, Mrs Kemi Nandap’s, broader initiative to strengthen border security and curb irregular migration across the country.

“The construction company has commenced land clearance and the demolition of some dilapidated and unserviceable structures,” Akuneme noted.

“We appreciate the Controller-General for this upgrade, which underscores her commitment to tackling irregular and prohibited migration in Nigeria.”

Akuneme also assured the public that the security situation in Illela and neighboring Tangaza areas remains stable, with military and security personnel maintaining a robust presence to deter potential threats, including activities linked to the Lakurawa bandit group.

