NIS: Nigerian Passport Fees Now N100, 000 For 5yrs, N200, 000 For 10yrs

…Importation of documents, dollarised payment necessitated review–Experts

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced an upward review of the Nigerian Standard Passport fees, as part of measures to enhance the integrity of the document and maintain the much-improved services of the agency.

Following the development, the Service has set N100,000 as fee for the 32-page document with 5-year validity, while the 64-page with 10-year validity will now cost N200,000. Some respected security experts, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, attributed the increase to a number of factors, including the fact that the documents are imported, and are paid in dollar rates.

They further maintained that the increase still makes the Nigerian Passport one of the most affordable around the world, considering the validity periods of the two categories. “Please, let Nigerians understand that these documents are imported, to enhance quality and integrity.

“Also, don’t forget that they are also paid in dollars by the Federal Government, making it very affordable, against the backdrop of the fact that applicants are not made to pay in dollars, but in Naira. “I can tell you authoritatively that, considering the volatility of the exchange rate, the government, through the NIS, generates little or no revenue from the exercise, as it has often borne the burnt of the development.

“Let us be realistic, passports the world over are not for the ordinary people, but for the rich, who can afford them, in order to facilitate their interests such as vacations, tourism purposes, business transactions, pleasure travels, medicals and the like”, one of the experts said in confidence.

Speaking in similar vein, another security source said: “Paying a N100,000 for a five-year validity, as well as N200,000 for a 10-year period is, with all sense of responsibility, most reasonable course of action.” Announcing the review in a statement signed yesterday by the spokesperson, ACI AS Akinlabi, the NIS said the new fee regime will take effect from September 1.

The Service clarified that the latest review affects only passport applications made in Nigeria. He added: “In a bid to uphold the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Passport, the Nigeria Immigration Service hereby announces an upward review of Nigerian Stardard Passport fees, set to take effect on 1st September, 2025.”