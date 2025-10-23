NIS Mobilises Critical Partners Against Cyber Threats

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has called for stronger collaboration among government agencies and key partners in the national digital identity, migration data, and critical infrastructure ecosystem to strengthen the country’s defence against rising cyber threats.

Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Kemi Nandap, made the call during the official launch of the 2025 Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign in Abuja.

The initiative, part of Nigeria’s participation in the Global Cybersecurity Awareness Month, will feature workshops, simulations, and training sessions across NIS formations nationwide to enhance digital resilience and identity protection.

According to the CGI, the campaign’s theme — “Securing Our World: Building a Cyber-Ready Nigeria Immigration Service” — reflects the urgency of addressing modern digital threats confronting national security.

Declaring the event open on behalf of the CGI, the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) in charge of Works and Logistics, A.J. Umanah, said cybersecurity has evolved beyond a mere technical issue to become a national security and economic priority.

“The rise of cyber threats in recent years has shown that cybersecurity is not just a technical concern. It is a national security issue, an economic priority, and a moral obligation to protect the trust of citizens,” she said.

Umanah noted that the NIS holds sensitive databases containing vital information on the movement, identity, and citizenship of millions of people, adding that any breach could have far-reaching implications for national security and international relations.

She stressed that with the digitisation of key operations such as the e-Passport, e-Visa, and e-Border Management platforms, cybersecurity has become central to protecting the nation’s sovereignty and border integrity.

“Every officer, regardless of rank or post, is either a gatekeeper or a weak link in the chain of security. Integrity in the digital domain is as important as integrity at the border post,” she cautioned.

“Cybersecurity is no longer an ICT issue; it is a collective operational mandate. Together, we are building not just a smarter country but a safer one,” Umanah added.

Also speaking, the Head of ICT and Cybersecurity Directorate, DCG Augusta Obanime, underscored the need for constant vigilance across all levels of government, given the growing sophistication of cyber attacks.

“Cyber threats are evolving daily. We must cultivate a culture of cyber vigilance and responsible data management across the Service,” she said.

The campaign, according to the NIS, reinforces its commitment to ensuring the safety and integrity of Nigeria’s digital and border systems.