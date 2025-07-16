NIS Launches Digital Platform For Expatriate Residence Application Process

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced August 1 as date for the launch of a new digital platform for the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Automated Card (CERPAC) application process.

The development is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to reform and improve the Service.

According to a statement signed on Wednesday by the Spokesperson, ACI Akinlabi, the new portal (https://cerpac.immigration.gov.ng) will enable applicants to submit their CERPAC applications online.

Also, the new process is designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and the overall user experience.

“The public should take note that from August 1st, 2025, the use of physical CERPAC forms will be discontinued, and all CERPAC applications after July 31st, 2025, must be submitted solely through the online portal.

“Meanwhile, applicants with paid, but un-submitted CERPAC forms are advised to complete and submit them on or before July 31st, 2025, to avoid loss of application status and associated payments.

“Similarly, the NIS advises individuals and companies assuming Immigration Responsibility for expatriates to complete all pending submissions within the stipulated timeframe to avoid any inconvenience.

“Consequently, any CERPAC form not submitted after the deadline will be rendered void and invalid.

“All enquiries and correspondence on this matter should be directed to the Service through the office of the Public Relations Officer,” Akinlabi said.