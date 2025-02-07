New Telegraph

February 7, 2025
NIS Launches Contactless Passport Application System In UK

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officially launched its innovative Contactless Passport Application System in the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday, February 7, 2025.

New Telegraph reports that the Service’s rollout follows the successful implementation of the system in Canada on November 5, 2024.

Under the leadership of Comptroller General, KN Nandap, the NIS aims to provide a seamless process for Nigerians in the diaspora to renew their passports.

The Contactless Passport Application System, accessible via the NIS Mobile app on Google Play Store, eliminates the need for Nigerians to visit passport centres for biometric enrollment, making passport renewal more convenient and efficient.

The NIS reaffirmed its dedication to enhancing service delivery for Nigerians worldwide through modern technology.

