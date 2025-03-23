NIS Laments Congestion Of Correctional Centers In Nasarawa

Share

No fewer than 1,692 inmates are currently held in various correctional centres across Nasarawa State, with 1,170 of them awaiting trial, while 522 are convicts.

The Lafia Correctional Center, which was built to accommodate 412 inmates, is currently overcrowded, housing 474 inmates having 62 above its capacity.

This was disclosed by the Controller of the Nasarawa State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Yau Ibrahim, during a courtesy visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule at the Government House in Lafia.

You attributed the congestion in the State’s correctional centres to the slow dispensation of justice, emphasizing that prolonged police investigations into cases involving awaiting-trial inmates contribute significantly to the problem.

He explained that his visit was to formally introduce himself as the 19th Controller of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nasarawa State Command, and to seek a collaborative working relationship with the State Government.

“Your Excellency, I feel distinctly honoured to be here following my posting as the nineteenth (19th) substantive Controller of Correctional Service in Nasarawa State. I am here to oversee the affairs of this command and to officially introduce myself and my vision for a better correctional service.

“Based on available records, we have never recorded a jailbreak or unrest since the inception of your administration despite the presence of some threats.

“As of today, the total number of inmates in our custodial centres stands at 1,692, out of which 1,170 are awaiting trial. This is the major cause of congestion, as inmates remain in custody for extended periods due to delays in justice delivery. U

“Those awaiting trial are kept in custody pending the conclusion of police investigations and the presentation of evidence before the judges for case disposition,” the Controller said.

He further revealed that the Lafia Correctional Center serves six Local Government Areas, which is why it remains overcrowded.

“Today, Lafia has 474 inmates, whereas its capacity is meant for only 412,” he added.

In response, Governor Abdullahi Sule said that his administration was considering converting the Almajiri school in Awe into a custodial centre to help decongest the Lafia Correctional Center.

“I also know that you are still working on Awe because of the congestion you have always mentioned. I am not sure what is pending on that, but if there is anything on our part, we will address it and ensure that you take over the site facility.

“The facility was originally meant for an Almajiri school, but we are now approaching the Almajiri system differently.

“The new Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) is also very passionate about the Almajiri system. Just yesterday, I received a report on what she is planning to do, especially in Nasarawa State,” the Governor explained.

He urged the Nigerian Correctional Service to proceed with the use of the Awe Almajiri school as an additional custodial centre to help decongest the Lafia Correctional Center.

