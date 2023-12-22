NIS Graduates 55 Newly Recruited Personnel, Promotes 52 Senior Officers

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the graduation of 55 newly recruited officers and the promotion of 52 Senior Officers at the Enugu State Command.

The Assistant Comptroller General, Mrs Azuka Halliday, who made the announcement during the passing out parade and decoration ceremony held at the Command said the total number of graduates is 55, made up of 27 males and 28 females.

Speaking at the event, Halliday tasked the newly recruited personnel to see their enlistment into the service as a call to duty to serve their fatherland with a sense of patriotism, discipline, determination, selflessness, and integrity.

She admonished them to consider themselves privileged to be among the recruited officers, telling them to be more proactive and committed in their duties.

According to her, the promoted personnel had done so well in their former ranks and, therefore, were promoted to their new positions.

She said that a lot and the best were expected from them.

“This is the period to ensure that we manage our borders properly. We should ensure we do our best with transparency,” she said.