NIS DG Calls For Sport University As Institution Graduates Students

Calls by eminent Nigerians to change the National Institute for Sports to a Sports University was the main highlight of the recently convocation ceremony of the institution on Thursday, May 25.

The ceremony which saw over 500 students receiving certificate in different courses also saw the likes of outgoing Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, business mogul, Adebutu Kessington, foremost journalist, Chairman of Brila FM, Larry Izamoje and businesswoman and sports philanthropist, Mrs Modupe- ola Lawale, all conferred with Fellow of the National Institute for Sports award at the institution’s 8th convocation held at the NIS Multipurpose Hall at National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

While speaking with cross sections of journalists present at the convocation, the Director General of the institution, Professor Olawale Moronkola, called on the federal government to see how they can turn the NIS into a Sports University, rather than going about to start another one.

“I can tell you the NIS has all it takes to become a Sports University and all we need to do is to upgrade some of the facilities here,” he said. “The money to start a new Sports University somewhere else will turn this place into a top institution and I hope the Federal Government will look into this.

“I am happy with all the students that graduated here today and the truth is education is continuum, they should go ahead and improve more.” In his own speech, the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, expressed his delight in the human, physical and capacity development that has taken place at the Institute in the last two (2) years, since assumption of office of Prof. Olawale Moronkola