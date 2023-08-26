NIS DG Assures NNL Board of Support

The Director-General National Institute for sports, Professor Olawale Moronkola, has assured the management of the Nigerian National League of support towards a hitchfree new season.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Chairman of the Nigerian National League board, George Aluo, to the foremost sports Institute in Lagos on Wednesday, Professor Moronkola said: “We are excited by your visit and commend your decision to partner with NIS to carry out our mandate of research and training.

“We shall give you all necessary support to add value to our local League through the training of coaches. While we shall pro- vide our expertise to make the training a success, I urge you to seek the support of corporate organisations who are inclined to football development to sponsor the training.”

In his response, Aluo stated that the board was planning to organise a preseason capacity training programme for the coaches of the 40 NNL clubs to upgrade the knowledge of the coaches in order to improve the standard of the League. He urged corporate bodies and sports-loving individuals to rally round the board as it strives to take the league to a new level.