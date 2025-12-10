NIS Debunks Viral Facebook Post, Confirms No Ongoing Recruitment

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dismissed a viral Facebook post claiming that the Service is currently recruiting, describing it as false and misleading.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the NIS warned Nigerians to ignore, avoid engaging with, and immediately report the fake page circulating the recruitment claim.

According to the statement, the only valid recruitment exercise is the one recently conducted by the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), whose results are still being awaited.

The Service urged applicants and members of the public to rely solely on official channels for updates, directing them to the CDCFIB recruitment portal at recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng for verified information.

The NIS also advised Nigerians to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to online fraudsters taking advantage of job seekers.