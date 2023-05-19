NIS Confers Fellowship On Dare, Odegbami, Izamoje, Adebutu

As part of celebration of the 8th convocation ceremony of the National Institute for Sports, Lagos, some eminent Nigerians will be confered with Fellowship of the Institute. Speaking during the press conference to herald the 8th convocation ceremony, Director-General of the Institute Professor Olawale Moronkola said five eminent Nigerians will be confered with the prestigious Fellowship of the Institute during the convocation ceremony scheduled for next week Thursday.

Those to be honored include Minister of Youth and Sports Development Chief Sunday Dare, former Captain of the Green Eagles, Dr, Chief Segun Odegbami, Business Mogul, Sir Adebunkola Kessington, Chairman of Brila Fm Dr Larry Izamoje and businesswoman, Mrs Modupeola Lawale.

The Director-General stated that the five personalities were being honored for their immense contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria over the years. He said the Institute had produced many top rated coaches like late Yemi Tella, Amodu Shuaibu, Fanny Amun, Chioma Ajunwa, Garba Manu, Moses ones Kpakor, Austin Equavoen and Peter Rufai.

A record 530 students will be issued certificates made up of the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 sets. “This is the first time the Institute is conferring Fellowship on individuals, hence the convocation is remarkable.The Institute believes in setting standards and encouraging overall National development through sports.

This Fellowship is being bestowed on these people in line with the tradition in tertiary institutions.” On changes that had taken place in the last two years, he asserted: “We have introduced inaugural lecture, and will soon commence public and validictory lecture.

We have created a conducive environment for learning, well equipped library, lecture rooms, upgraded facilities for accommodation and Upgrading of old facilities. We have commenced the building of new hostel and lecture theater.”

He assured of the readiness of the Institute to partner with foreign institutions, public spirited people, upscale the activities and public image of the NIS in line with global practices.