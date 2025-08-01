NIS Cautions Travellers Against Visa Misuse

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has advised all visa holders to adhere strictly to the purpose stated in their visa applications.

New Telegraph reports that the NIS revealed that its advisory followed allegations of misuse of visas raised by the United States (US) government against Nigerians.

A statement signed by the Immigration spokesperson, ACI AS Akinlabi, reads: “The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) wishes to inform the general public of concerns raised by the United States Government regarding the misuse of U.S. visas by Nigerians.

“All visa holders are advised to strictly adhere to the purpose stated in their visa applications.

“Applicants are reminded that security screening by U.S. authorities continues beyond initial entry. Any violation of immigration or other laws may result in visa revocation or deportation.

“Breach of visa conditions, including overstaying, may attract severe penalties, including removal from the U.S. and permanent ineligibility for future travel. The U.S. is committed to maintaining secure and transparent visa processes”.

Akinlabi added thus “Nigerian students in the U.S. must remain in active study. Withdrawal, absenteeism, or change of academic programme without notification may lead to visa cancellation and loss of future eligibility.

“U.S. consular officers may deny tourist visas if there is reason to believe the applicant’s primary intent is to give birth in the U.S. to obtain citizenship for the child.

“The NIS continues to collaborate with the U.S. Mission in Abuja to ensure Nigeria is not included in any expanded visa restrictions. Compliance with visa regulations is essential to safeguard legitimate travel by Nigerian citizens”.