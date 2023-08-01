NIS Blames Most Criminal Activities In Nigeria On Illegal Immigrants

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has attributed the perpetration of most criminal activities in the country to the handiwork of illegal immigrants.

Kwara State Comptroller of NIS, Comptroller Aminu Shamsuddin, stated this while speaking with journalists on Tuesday, in Ilorin, during the 60th anniversary of the Service.

The Comptroller lamented that Nigeria was surrounded by francophone countries, whose nationals desperately love to stay in Nigeria, adding that the immigrants are desperate to enter Nigeria due to socioeconomic hardship in their countries, thereby making the NIS to take extra measures to scrutinise and check every immigrant before entry.

He said: “These people think Nigeria is a Paradise and truly, we are the mother of Africa. They always struggle to be part of us and are ready to spend huge sums of money to obtain Nigerian passports.

“They also get married to Nigerians in their bid to be Nigerians, which is why we painstakingly check every immigrant. We have undergone training and can easily ascertain if someone is a Nigerian or not.”

Shamsuddin, who explained that processes of scrutiny sometimes make the issuance of international passports take some time, enjoined Nigerians to show understanding and patience, adding that NIS is closer to the people than other paramilitary agencies, due to the services they provide to the people.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of awards to the best officers in the state; as Alabi Israel won the 2023 Best Parade Officer, while Abdulrafiu Lukman got the Best Parade Commander of the Year.

The Best Performing Officer went to Isah Muhammed, while Rasak Aliyu won the Most Resourceful Officer of the Year, and the Best Provost of the Year went to AbdulBashir AbdulWahab.