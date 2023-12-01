Nirsal, Polaris Bank Initiate N1bn Facility For Poultry

The Nigeria Incentive Based Risk Sharing System for Agriculture Lending (NIRSAL) Plc and Polaris Bank have provided a N1 billion working capital facility for Globetrot Farmsponsor Limited, an integrated poultry farm in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, South- South Nigeria. According to a statement, the funding entails sharing of agribusinesses related credit risks with the commercial lender, with NIRSAL providing a 50% guarantee on the facility to boost Globetrot’s operations across the farm’s hatchery, breeder, broiler, feed mill, and processing components.

The statement said: “This support for Globetrot Limited has positive implications for farmers and consumers of poultry products alike in Oyigbo, Port Harcourt, and environs, as suppliers of inputs, buyers of day-old- chicks and organic manure, and offtakers of poultry get potentially better deals.” Executives from NIRSAL and Polaris Bank visited Globetrot Integrated Farm at Obeakpu in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State and were given a tour of the facility by its Business Development and Finance Manager, Mr. Charles Adigwe.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Abbas Umar Masanawa, Managing Director/CEO of NIRSAL Plc, stated that Polaris Bank had demonstrated foresight by financing Globetrot under NIRSAL’s de-risked financing model. He added that the bank is set to maximize the economic opportunities and returns available in Nigeria’s agricultural landscape. Masanawa was pleased with the passion and professionalism of the management and staff of Globetrot Farmsponsor Limited, a confidence booster with regard to optimum loan utilization and prompt repayment.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Mr. Charles Adigwe, who represented the Managing Director of Globetrot Farmsponsor Limited, Mr. Akpa Innocent Nnanyereugu, thanked NIRSAL and Polaris Bank, not just for the credit facility made available to the farm, but for also finding it worthwhile to pay the business a visit and showcase its value offerings to a large audience. Mr. Ejike Aroh, Branch Manager of Polaris Bank, Garrison Branch, restated Polaris Bank’s commitment to agribusiness financing, not just for its profitability, but also for the empowerment it directly or indirectly brings to rural Nigerians and their communities.

The tripartite relationship between NIRSAL Plc, Globetrot Farmsponsor Ltd., and Polaris Bank is part of the growing outcomes of NIRSAL Plc’s high-level engagements with Deposit Money Banks, Merchant Banks, Finance Houses, MDAs of Government, local and international Develop- ment Finance Institutions (DFIs), and sub-national governments, wooing them into an agriculture/agribusiness space that is witnessing paradigmatic changes on account of NIRSAL’s work.