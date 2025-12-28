NIRSAL Plc Facilitates Over N100bn Loans To Boost Agriculture Value Chain In 2025

The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Plc, a non-bank financial institution wholly owned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), facilitated over ₦100 billion in loans across Nigeria’s agricultural value chain in 2025.

The volume of financing facilitated during the year placed NIRSAL at the forefront of efforts to de-risk agricultural value chains, improve access to finance for agribusinesses, strengthen lender confidence in the sector, and deepen financial inclusion, the institution said in a statement issued at the weekend.

In recognition of its contributions, NIRSAL received the MSME Agrifinance Enabler of the Year Award at the 2nd edition of the MSME Finance & CEO Awards held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event celebrated innovation, resilience and excellence within Nigeria’s MSME ecosystem, highlighting NIRSAL’s capacity to structure and de-risk agricultural transactions.

Speaking at the award ceremony, NIRSAL’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sa’ad Hamidu, said the achievement underscored “the power of structured risk-sharing models, strong partnerships with financial institutions, and the resilience of Nigeria’s agribusiness entrepreneurs.”

Hamidu, who was represented by NIRSAL’s Regional Head, South, Business Development Group, Mr. Akinola Baiyewu, noted that the institution was not driven by the pursuit of awards but by its mission to attract potential partners across the agrifinance value chain.

He said the focus remains on promoting NIRSAL’s value proposition for safe, profitable and sustainable investments in Nigeria’s agriculture sector.

NIRSAL’s partnerships with commercial banks and other lending institutions supported key activities across the agricultural value chain, including commodity exports, agro-processing, input supply, primary production, storage, warehousing and logistics.

Its technical assistance programmes, field monitoring and project-mapping protocols have also continued to unlock opportunities for actors across the agriculture-to-market continuum.

On NIRSAL’s role as a de-risking and finance facilitation institution rather than a direct lender, the Managing Director explained that although substantial capital exists to transform Nigeria’s agriculture sector, inherent risks within the value chains have continued to discourage lending.

According to him, the ₦100 billion milestone achieved in 2025 reflects a significant shift from hesitation to growing confidence, driven largely by NIRSAL’s credit risk guarantees and robust risk management frameworks that reassure lenders and enable them to expand investments in agriculture.

Financial institutions, he added, are increasingly relying on NIRSAL’s credit risk guarantees and value chain risk management tools to mitigate risks, scale up agricultural portfolios, optimise capital deployment and meet both commercial and development objectives.

The 2025 performance reflects deeper collaboration and broader acceptance of NIRSAL’s finance facilitation model and credit risk guarantee framework.

To date, the institution has signed 41 master agreements with counterparties committed to jointly financing agriculture and agribusiness in Nigeria.

NIRSAL has also strengthened its strategic positioning for mobilising alternative financing into agricultural value chains. As a Delivery Partner to the Green Climate Fund for climate finance readiness, the institution is implementing extensive capacity development programmes nationwide and remains optimistic that Nigeria will attract substantial climate finance inflows in the near future.

Drawing from insights gained through past national and sub-national smallholder financing schemes, NIRSAL has refined its programme management offerings for sub-national governments, private agribusiness investors and cooperative-led production clusters.

These improvements include enhanced protocols for farmer onboarding, capacity building, geo-mapping, soil testing and mechanisation support aimed at improving production outcomes.

Looking ahead to 2026, NIRSAL reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its finance facilitation footprint, supporting climate-smart agriculture, strengthening sectoral resilience and enhancing the competitiveness of Nigeria’s agribusiness ecosystem.

“Our journey is far from over,” Hamidu said. “In fact, it is only just beginning. We will continue to innovate, deepen partnerships and scale solutions that reduce risks and unlock finance for Nigeria’s agriculture sector. With the support of our Board of Directors and the dedication of our people, 2026 will see NIRSAL further scale its contribution to agricultural transformation.”