NIREC: Nigeria Better Off Other Countries – Sultan Of Sokoto

…CAN: “Japa” not solution to Nigeria’s problems

…SGF: Restore human dignity rather than divide Nigerians SGF tell religious leaders

Co-chairman, Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has said despite the problems and challenges bedeviling the country, Nigeria was still better than other countries.

Sa’ad who is Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), made this known at the 4th Quarter and last NIREC meeting of the year on Tuesday in Abuja, with the theme “Restoration of Hope in Nigeria.”

The Sultan urged Nigerians never to lose hope in the country, but to come together to find a common cause and to pray for the leaders to engage in good deeds for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He said:”We are working to save and to make Nigeria a better and more peaceful place but the bottom line is we must hold ourselves accountable. When things are bad, we must say so when things are good we must say so.

“We must also love our country, we must be very patriotic. We cannot just condemn the country. We must admit that yes, we have problems in our country, but we are much better off than other countries and it’s important for us to be very patriotic.

“We must pray for our leaders; when you pray for a leader who does good things, you will enjoy your benefit. If you allow them to do whatever they want to do you will suffer for the consequences so continue to pray for our leaders.

“We must always do what is right as religious leaders, we must talk to our People we must never lose hope. If there are challenges and there are difficulties brought about by God, let’s come together, and pray to Almighty to reduce this pressure that we are facing not only in our country, not only in our homes, but everywhere.

“Let’s come together and see how we can help the government to do what they should do and I believe we will at the end of the day be better off as a country called Nigeria. That’s why we must come together to find a common cause.

Co-chair of NIREC and President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Eminence, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, noted that although some Nigerians who could no longer the extreme difficulties and strife in Nigeria have run off in search of greener pastures in other countries, he insisted that the migration commonly known as “japa syndrome,” was not the solution.

According to him, the government needs to restore the faith and hope of Nigerians in the nation’s governance by making deliberate efforts and unifying actions, especially in the management of resources in an accountable and transparent manner.

He said: “In recent years, our nation has faced numerous challenges that have shaken the very core of our unity and stability. From insecurity and violence to political tensions and economic hardships, the Nigerian people have endured strife and extreme difficulties; those who could not bear the situation migrated to other nations in search of greener pastures in what is commonly known today in Nigeria as Japa Syndrome.

“However, the solution is not in running away to other countries but in finding ways to restore hope of the citizens in our dear country, Nigeria. Nigeria is blessed with an abundance of human and natural resources more than many nations of the world but we need to get it right on the management of these resources for the good of all.

“Good governance, therefore is key as we consider restoration of hope in Nigeria. We must get to that level where Nigerians would be convinced to have faith in those in governance. For this to happen, we must all develop a culture where transparency and accountability are celebrated; a system where public officers are held accountable for their actions and inactions during their tenures in office or after leaving office.”

Okoh who said religious leaders could create bridges of understanding and work towards a common vision of hope, urged them to always encourage and support initiatives that prioritize peace building, conflict resolution, and the equitable distribution of resources.

“By working together, beyond any religious or ethnic barriers, we can rebuild the moral fabric of our nation and restore the hope of Nigerians in their nation so that the trend of migration can be reversed in no distant time.

“Moreover, this Council, as a platform for interreligious dialogue and cooperation, has a vital role to play in the restoration of hope in Nigeria. As we gather here today, let us reaffirm our commitment to engage in constructive dialogue, promote religious literacy and address the root causes of tension and conflict that hinder the progress of our nation.”

“I urge all religious leaders not to get weary or discouraged for we shall see Nigeria rise again. By working together, we can demonstrate the power of unity in diversity and serve as beacons of hope in our various communities. It is my prayer that our meeting shall be fruitful and that our efforts will lead to the restoration of hope in Nigeria.”

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, charged religious leaders not to engage in activities that would cause division in the country, but to use their revered position in restoring human dignity.

Akume who commended NIREC’s commitment to the nation’s peace-building and conflict management and also to promoting and maintaining peaceful co-existence beyond Nigeria to neighbouring countries of West Africa, added that they have continued to sustain the hope of Nigerians by ensuring religious peace and harmony in the country.

Akume said: “The government at all levels need the cooperation of religious leaders to use religion to restore human dignity to the citizens and not to use religion to divide the people of the nation. Religion is very sensitive and volatile hence religious leaders should encourage religious preachers to emphasize what can promote mutual understanding while the political leaders work for the common good and welfare of the people

“I call on the Nigerian citizens to trust that the incumbent administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will do all that it takes to address the challenges of hunger and poverty. With our human and natural resources, Nigerians have no reason to live in penury. This government will not weaponize religion and ethnicity as you can see in the appointments so far by the President.

“We are laying a foundation that will put smiles on the faces of the citizens. This is why we call for a renewed hope. Let us live in unity to a point that though tongue and tribe may differ, in unity we must stand.”

The SGF who gave assurances of increased employment opportunities added, “This change of attitude and hope in Nigeria will stop the Nigerian youths from running away from their dear native land to voluntarily offering themselves as free slaves through the Sahara, Mediterranean and Atlantic human trafficking.”