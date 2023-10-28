NIPSS DG Lauds Kwara Polytechnic’s Commitment To Devt

The Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, has applauded the commitment of the management of the Kwara State Polytechnic to the progress and development of the staff of the Polytechnic.

The DG NIPSS stated this at a 2-day specialised leadership and professional ethics training organised for both the academic and non-academic staff of the Polytechnic.

Represented by Prof. Shola Adeyanju, the DG disclosed that this was the first time the institute would be moving out of its base in Kuru, Jos, to organise training for people since its inception.

He therefore lauded the initiative of the Rector and urged all participants to make judicious use of the opportunity, adding that seasoned facilitators are on ground to train them.

Earlier in his remarks, the Rector, Engr. Abdul Jimoh Muhammed disclosed that his experience during his training at the institute in Kuru informed his decision to bring them down to the Kwara State Polytechnic.

According to him, one of the mandates of the institute is to train people towards becoming better leaders in their respective fields of endeavours.

Engr. Abdul added that the workshop is to enhance the leadership qualities of the Polytechnic staff to impact meaningfully the development of the institution.

The Rector also expressed gratitude to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq for his support in uplifting the Polytechnic and the entire education sector in the state.

The workshop, with the theme: “Strategic Leadership, Ethics and Policy Making Training”, is organised for staff on CONTEDISS 7 and above of the polytechnic.