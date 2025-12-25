NIPRD Empowers Pharma Companies To Attain Who Pre-qualification For Antimalarials

There is renewed hope for Nigeria’s healthcare system as more pharmaceutical companies indicate readiness to scale up the quality of locally manufactured antimalarial medicines for global acceptance through attainment of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Pre-qualification (PQ).

This emerged at a four-day “Technical Support/Capacity Workshop for Pharmaceutical Companies” organised by the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) under the National Malaria Elimination Programme, with support from the World Bank.

The workshop held at Amber Residence, Lagos, from December 16 to 19, 2025. Nigeria currently imports over 60 per cent of its essential medicines, while only one company—Swiss Pharma Nigeria— has a WHO-prequalified antimalarial product. The workshop was therefore designed to equip manufacturers with the technical knowledge required to pursue global certification for safety, quality and efficacy.

It also aligns with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)’s directive mandating all generic drug manufacturers to submit bioequivalence (BE) study reports from January 2026.

Speaking on the objective of the workshop, NIPRD Director General, Dr Obi Adigwe, said the training aimed to provide hands-on technical support on the WHO PQ application process. According to him, manufacturers must understand key requirements such as proper documentation, bioavailability and bioequivalence studies, and robust laboratory quality assurance systems.

Dr Adigwe was represented by his Technical Adviser on Pharma and Industry, Dr Mercy Aboh. He identified barriers limiting local manufacturers from attaining WHO PQ, including poor awareness, funding challenges, outdated or non-standardised equipment, and inadequate technical capacity. He noted that many managers do not fully understand the economic value and global trust associated with WHO prequalification, adding that most participants were previously unaware of the scale of benefits attached to the status.

Dr Adigwe stressed the need for factory upgrades, observing that several longestablished pharmaceutical companies still lack modern equipment required for prequalification. He emphasised investment in advanced manufacturing technologies and continuous staff training to meet international standards.

On funding, he acknowledged that the WHO PQ process is capital intensive but said the training exposed participants to funding platforms and government-backed support mechanisms. Corroborating this position, Pharm. Okoko Okefu Oyale, Director and Project Manager for the IMPACT project under the National Malaria Initiative, said WHO PQ enables Nigerian manufacturers to compete locally and internationally.

He explained that prequalification allows companies to bid for donor-funded procurements and supply medicines to other countries, thereby expanding market reach. He highlighted the high cost of conducting bioavailability and bioequivalence studies—about $100,000 per molecule and up to $200,000 for combination therapies such as artemether–lumefantrine—questioning the capacity of many companies to bear the costs without systemic support.

He further cited multiple taxation, high tariffs, API shortages, high utility costs, water supply challenges and staff overheads as constraints, advocating incentives such as tax reliefs and improved inter-sectoral coordination led by the Ministry of Health. In a post-presentation briefing, Pharm. Adesola Arowolo, Lead Consultant to NIPRD on Pharmaceutical Industry Technical Support, said the workshop was designed to demystify the WHO PQ process and motivate companies to begin the journey.

Based on participant feedback, she projected that “within the next three years, two or three additional Nigerian pharmaceutical companies could achieve WHO PQ,” depending on leadership commitment and investment decisions. Participants described the training as impactful. Pharm. Marianne Omaliko of Evans Baroque Ltd said her understanding of WHO PQ had been limited, noting that although her company is WHO GMPcertified, it has no prequalified products.

She disclosed plans to pursue WHO PQ for its artemether–lumefantrine product and commence BE studies by January 2026. Similarly, Dr Christopher Akunyili of Mecure said the workshop broadened his understanding beyond regulatory compliance to the strategic and economic importance of WHO PQ, adding that the estimated $161 million collective revenue opportunity underscored the urgency for action.