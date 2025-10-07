NIPR Trains Zamfara LG Information Officers On Modern Information Mgt

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), in collaboration with the Zamfara State Government, has organized a three-day training programme for local government information officers to equip them with modern techniques for effective information gathering and dissemination.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the National President of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, represented by the Manager, Corporate Affairs, Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Dr. Lawal Umar Maradun, said the initiative reflects a shared commitment to strengthening grassroots communication and enhancing professionalism in public information management across local government systems.

He noted that information officers, as the first point of contact between government and the people, play a vital role in promoting transparency, building trust, and driving citizen engagement at the community level.

“The President has directed me to convey his best wishes to you as you commence a fresh career prospect and face new opportunities offered by public relations. This is a preliminary stage in your journey to becoming professional members of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations,” Maradun stated.

He emphasized that the NIPR, as the statutory body regulating public relations practice in Nigeria, remains committed to promoting ethical standards, building institutional capacity, and fostering effective communication across public and private sectors.

“We urge all participants to register with the Institute, abide by its Code of Ethics, and participate actively in our professional activities at state and national levels. Through advocacy, education, certification, and partnership, we continue to raise the bar for professionalism and accountability in public relations practice nationwide,” he added.

In his remarks, Governor Dauda Lawal, represented by the State Head of Service, Yakubu Sani Haidara, said his administration believes that knowledge, when properly applied, is the greatest catalyst for institutional reform and service delivery.

“This event aligns perfectly with that philosophy. It represents an investment not just in individuals but in the machinery that drives governance and development at the grassroots,” he said.

Governor Lawal highlighted the evolving media landscape, where information spreads rapidly, often without verification, and government communication faces challenges from misinformation and rumours.

“In such a context, information officers serve multiple roles, as messengers, guardians of truth, and interpreters of government vision. They must possess the skill, sensitivity, and discipline to communicate accurately, engage responsibly, and project the image of the state with professionalism and empathy,” he stated.