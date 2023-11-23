NIPR Tips Adeniyi, Customs CG To Head Nigeria’s Reputation Revival Group

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has elected to rebuild Nigeria’s reputation to achieve positive effects on its economy.

Guided by its mission, the NIPR leadership on Thursday inaugurated the Nigeria Reputation Management Group ( NRMG) chaired by the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Wale Adeniyi.

Faced with multiple socio-economic challenges, Nigeria is currently grappling with a number of issues such as public distrust and corruption amidst ethno-religious extremism, banditry, kidnappings and terrorism. These in no small weighed down on her reputation.

Inaugurating the group on Thursday in Abuja, NIPR President/ Governing Council Dr. Ike Ineliaku said NIPR was worried about Nigeria’s reputation issue and is set to ensure the error is corrected.

He said everything about a country revolves around reputation, noting that NIPR as a respected body is up to drive the cause of a positive reputation for Nigeria.

Some of the terms of reference for Wale Adeniyi’s NRMG include implementing a conscious design to shore up and build a reputation of excellence for Nigeria.

This mandate entails, recognizing the seven pillars of integrity, character, consistency, respect, trust, service delivery, and rule of law. It should also be characterised by political stability, good governance, relationship management through proper behaviour and attitude reformation, a healthy economy, functional social infrastructure, reliable physical security and effective public communication.

The Group is also mandated” to identify critical elements that shape and sustain the reputation of a nation including its security appeal, sports appeal, people’s appeal/perception of peaceful coexistence, emotional, physical, financial/economic, leadership appeal; political, cultural, social and global appeal. Some global examples of rebuilt reputations can be drawn from countries like Rwanda, South Korea, Japan and Singapore among others”.

The Group is mandated to advise the NIPR Council regularly on matters of national reputation; design plans and strategies for robust private sector acceptance and participation in the Nigeria Reputation project; and was charged to create, source and curate relevant information materials and content on Nigeria’s reputation and deploy the same appropriately in line with the NRMG initiative.

Accepting the mandate, Wale Edun, a past Vice Chairman accepted the responsibility. “Reputation Management Group (NRMG) for me is coming at a

prime time to address some critical reputational challenges that have

negatively affected Nigeria as a country. Reputation plays a key role in every aspect of human endeavour. Indeed, any individual, organization, state or nation that wants to be taken seriously and be on top among peers must make a deliberate effort to promote the culture of “reputation consciousness”.

Adeniyi said global perception of Nigeria is poor and the impact of it was heavily being felt in the nation’s economy.

He was optimistic that a renewed commitment and deliberate effort to strengthen the country’s reputation would yield the right results.

Speaking, Director-General of Voice of Nigeria ( VON) Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace said no one is better positioned to tell Nigeria’s story better than Nigerians themselves. He said reputation is central to everything things including but not limited to the economy.