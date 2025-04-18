NIPR Names Julius Berger Most Influential Corporate Voice

Share

Leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, has been recognised as a Most Influential Corporate Voice by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR.

The credit came at the National Spokespersons Awards 2025, which wrapped up the just ended 2nd Nigeria Spokespersons Summit jointly organised by the Institute and the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, held in Abuja, Wednesday.

According to the Chairman of the Awards Planning Committee, Mr. Segun McMedal, who announced the awards, Julius Berger joined two other corporate organisations to clinch the worthy recognition as influential corporate voices in the 2024/25 year under review.

He listed the adjudication criteria to include: ability to communicate clearly, concisely, and effectively, ensuring messages are easily understood, possession of skill in tailoring communication to different media channels while maintaining message integrity, frequency and quality of media engagements, including interviews, press conferences, press releases, and op-eds and ability to craft compelling narratives that effectively communicate the organization’s objectives and achievements.

Share