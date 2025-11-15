NIPR Kebbi Constitutes New Caretaker Committee

The Kebbi State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has constituted a new caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the institute in the state.

The decision followed a meeting held in Birnin Kebbi, which brought together members of the institute as well as key stakeholders in the communication and public affairs sector in the state.

In a statement issued by the Secretariat after the meeting, Ibrahim Adamu Argungu, Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media and Publicity, was announced as Chairman of the caretaker committee. Nura Tanko Wakili, Head of Press and Public Affairs, National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), was named Vice Chairman, while Jamilu Muhammad Magaji, Head of Information and Public Relations, Federal University Birnin Kebbi, was appointed as General Secretary.

Others include Larai Saminu Nazo of the National Orientation Agency as Financial Secretary, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer, Kebbi State Command, Internal Auditor, and Aminu Adamu Kanya, Deputy Director, Ministry of Information, as the Chapter’s Public Relations Executive.

Also appointed as ex officio members are Garba Hamisu Zuru, retired Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Umar Rashid Gulma, Director of Information, Kebbi State and Dr Abdullahi Sani of the Department of English and Literary Studies, Federal University Birnin Kebbi.

The committee members pledged to uphold the ideals of the NIPR and strengthen collaboration among communication professionals in both the public and private sectors.

The team also vowed to inject new energy into the institute through membership drives, advocacy programmes and partnership initiatives aimed at ensuring that the Chapter plays a more visible and impactful role at both state and national levels.