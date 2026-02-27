NIPR Invites NEMA DG To Int’l Women’s Day, Hails Her Leadership Virtues

In recognition of her impactful leadership and contributions to strengthening emergency management in Nigeria, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has invited the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, to participate in its maiden International Women’s Day (IWD) programme scheduled for March 2026.

The invitation was conveyed during a courtesy visit to the NEMA Headquarters in Abuja by the NIPR International Women’s Day Planning Committee, led by its Chairman, Hajiya Lami Tumaka.

Tumaka explained that Zubaida Umar was selected for the honour in recognition of her exemplary leadership and to enable her lend her voice to the narrative encapsulated in the theme of the International Women’s Day celebration, which highlights the critical contributions of women in leadership, governance, and nation-building.