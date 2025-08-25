NIPR Inaugurates 9-Member Presidential Chapter Resuscitation C’ttee In Sokoto

The National Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has recently inaugurated a 9-member Presidential Chapter Resuscitation Committee to run the affairs of the professional body in Sokoto for the next 6 months.

Addressing members at an event, the NIPR President, Dr Ike Neliaku, represented by National Council member, Alhaji Umar Ahmad Sajoh, said the committee’s establishment aimed to revive inactive or struggling chapters.

Dr. Ike urged the committee to collaborate with stakeholders to assess challenges, identify opportunities, and develop strategies to restore the chapter’s vitality.

“NIPR is a professional body with two mandates: registering members and accrediting institutions. It’s illegal for anyone to operate as a Public Relations Officer without being an NIPR member,” Dr. Ike noted.

The Sokoto state chapter caretaker committee consists of Mohammed Sada Suleiman as Chairman, Samaila Yauri as Vice Chairman, Dr. Mijinyawa as Secretary, and Saudi Alkamawa as Assistant Secretary and ICT Officer.

Others include ASP Ahmed Rufia as Financial Secretary, Malam Sani Idris as Treasurer, Miss Elizabeth Ephraim as Public Relations Officer, and Malam Shehu Ahmad and Abubakar Bawa as Ex-Officio 1 and 2, respectively.

The committee’s terms and responsibilities include conducting a comprehensive assessment, identifying root causes and barriers to the chapter’s viability, developing strategies to address challenges, and ensuring rapid membership growth.

Dr. Ike admonished the committee to report progress for monitoring and evaluation. Satisfactory character and non-conviction are primary qualifications for membership.

The erstwhile executive was dissolved due to a lack of performance and accountability. The new committee has 6 months, extendable to 12 months, to conduct elections for new executives.

In goodwill messages, Sokoto State Commissioner of Information Alhaji Bello Sambo Danchadi, Zamfara State Media Corporation Managing Director Alhaji Bello Abdullahi, and former Sokoto Media Corporation Managing Directors Alhaji Ibrahim Argungu and Abubakar Shekara assured NIPR’s resurgence in the region.

Sokoto State NIPR Chairman Sada Suleiman pledged to embark on a membership drive and appealed for a special rebate for new members.