NIPR Hails Elevation Of Bawa As DG Media, Publicity To Gov Aliyu

The Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Sokoto State chapter, has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed Director-General of Media and Publicity at the Government House, Sokoto.

In a statement signed by Mohammed Sada Suleiman, Caretaker Chairman of the chapter, the Institute described the appointment as well-deserved, citing the appointee’s vast experience and proven competence in the media industry.

“Since assuming the role of spokesperson for the Governor of Sokoto State two years ago, you have consistently demonstrated professionalism, commitment, and dedication to duty,” the statement read.

The Sokoto chapter of NIPR expressed pride in the appointee’s achievements and offered best wishes for success in the new role.

The Institute also commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for recognizing and rewarding excellence, noting that the appointment reflects the administration’s commitment to merit and capacity in public service.