NIPR gets director

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has appointed Mr. Stanley Ogadigo, a former staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) as director of public relations. Ogadigo obtained master and bachelor degrees in mass communication from the University of Nigeria and Kogi State University, respectively.

He is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and African Public Relations Association (APRA). According to a statement by President of the Institute, Dr. Ike Neliaku, the appointment is part of his administration’s efforts to repositioning the NIPR for greater professional value, national relevance and global competitiveness. Neliaku described the new director as a thorough-bred professional with passion for professionalism and excellence, noting that Ogadigo had a deep knowledge of the workings of the PR industry. He said: “Given the critical nature and quality of projects and services being pursued by the current governing council, towards repositioning the Institute for greater value to members, reclaiming the country’s reputational capital and rebuilding citizens trust, we need a reputation building and management expert to drive the communication component. That is why the governing council looked at various options and settled for competence, experience and passion as key criteria for approving the appointment of Mr. Stanley Ogadigo for the job.”