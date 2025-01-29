NIPR Decorates Mutfwang As Patron, Applauds Efforts In Restoring Plateau’s Glory

Share

…As Mutfwang Reaffirms Commitment to Public Trust, Good Governance

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has formally decorated the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, as a Patron of the Institute in recognition of his people-centered policies that have repositioned the state’s image as the “Home of Peace and Tourism.”

The investiture ceremony, which took place at the Twin Theater, New Government House, Rayfield, was conducted by the NIPR President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Ike Neliaku, FNIPR.

He described Governor Mutfwang as a “chief image-maker” of modern Plateau, carefully chosen for this strategic role due to his impactful leadership and commitment to rapid development across the state.

Dr. Neliaku commended the Governor for his inclusive leadership and dedication to restoring public confidence in governance.

“Your Excellency, we have observed those working with you, and it is evident that you are laying the foundation for effective leadership succession, one of the critical challenges in our nation. It takes a visionary leader to do what you are doing. On behalf of the NIPR, we are truly impressed with your achievements,” he stated.

He further emphasized that Governor Mutfwang’s governance style, which prioritizes people’s interests, has renewed the confidence of international organizations in Plateau State, attracting investment and fostering development.

“Not everybody is made a Patron of the NIPR. Public Relations thrives on reputation and perception, and we are deliberate about those we associate with. After assessing your administration’s impact, we confidently confer this patronship upon you,” Dr. Neliaku added.

Responding, Governor Mutfwang expressed gratitude to the Institute for the recognition, stating that he receives the honor on behalf of the people of Plateau State.

“I sincerely appreciate this recognition, which I accept on behalf of the people of Plateau. They entrusted us with the responsibility to serve, and as you have rightly observed, we are striving to justify their trust.”

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining high standards of governance and continuously improving the well-being of Plateau citizens.

“We have set ambitious goals for ourselves, and while we appreciate the progress made, we are not complacent. Our administration remains dedicated to delivering the highest good for the greatest number of people. This recognition serves as a clarion call to do even more,” he stated.

Governor Mutfwang also emphasized the importance of effective communication in governance, assuring Plateau citizens of his commitment to fostering hope and ensuring that the future is brighter than the present.

“We are committed to engaging with our people, listening to them, and ensuring that our governance instills hope, that tomorrow can be better than today. That is the essence of our leadership philosophy.”

The Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, welcomed the NIPR President, Governing Council members from across the 17 states, and all attendees to the investiture ceremony.

He highlighted the transformative agenda of Governor Mutfwang’s administration, noting that Plateau is at the forefront of public awareness, trust-building, and people-centered governance.

He assured the Institute that Plateau remains committed to fostering transparency and accountability, ensuring that government policies and programs align with the needs and aspirations of the people.

