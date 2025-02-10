NIPR Appoints Chair For NRMG

Share

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has appointed the immediate past President of the African Public Relations Association (APRA), Chief Yomi Badejo-Okunsanya as chairman, Board of the Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG).

Also, it appointed with Hajiya Lami Tumaka as 1st vice chairman and Dr. Alice Ajeh as 2nd vice chairman. The NIPR’s Director, Public Relations, NIPR, Stanley Ogadigo said in a statement that the appointments followed the successful unveiling of the NRMG in Abuja on October 15 2024, an initiative of the NIPR to find lasting solutions to reputational issues affecting the growth and development of the country.

The institute’s President, Dr. Ike Neliaku said that the nation’s reputation was a key priority for the Institute, noting that Nigeria needs reputation as an asset to trade in the global market.

Approved by the Governing Council of NIPR in its 117th meeting, Chief Badejo-Okunsanya will lead a 17-member team of experts as follows: Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, Prof. Okey Ikechukwu, Dr. Jossy Nkwocha, Amb. Tope Elias-Fatile and Dr. Nkechi Ali-Balogun.

Others are: Alhaji Sadiq Kassim, Mr. Franklyn Ginger-Eke, Chief Tokunbo Modupe, Chief Moji Makanjuola and Mr. Stanley Ogadigo.

Also on the board are representatives of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Lawal Oluwatosin Kafayat and NIPR Young Professionals Hub, Mr. Nanfa Nandap.

