NIPOST Staff Reject Tola Odeyemi As CEO, Shut Down Head Office

The recent appointment of Tola Odeyemi as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Post Master General of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been met with resistance from the agency’s staff.

New Telegraph had last week reported that President Tinubu announced changes in the leadership of communication agencies, including NIPOST.

According to the statement issued by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, the appointment of Tola Odeyemi as the CEO and Post Master General of NIPOST takes effect immediately.

Shortly after the announcement of Odeyemi’s appointment as NIPOST boss, there were reports claiming that the previously sacked Post Master General, Adeyemi Adepoju, had been reinstated.

In a viral video, Adepoju was seen addressing some workers who claimed Tinubu had reappointed him.

On Monday morning, workers at NIPOST shut down the agency’s head office in Abuja to protest against Tola Odeyemi’s appointment as the CEO and Post Master General.

Protesting workers at the NIPOST head office in Abuja denied entry to the newly appointed CEO, Tola Odeyemi, arguing that her appointment was not in line with their preferences.

The workers, who said they preferred Adepoju, chanted solidarity songs and carried placards.