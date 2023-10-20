NIPOST, Partners Train Staff On Financial Services

The Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) and its partners, Stanbic IBTC Bank and Ekode Mega Touch Ltd are training its staff members on financial services.

Such services include agent banking, payment services, remittance, and e-governance among others. Speaking during the training on Wednesday in Benin, NIPOST PostMaster General, Ms Tola Odeyemi, said the training was to equip the staff with the requisite knowledge to drive the financial service of the agency.

“NIPOST has a lot of opportunities, infrastructure and privileges but lacks the resources to put them to maximum use. “We partner Stanbic IBTC bank and Ekode which would bring in the resources to develop our infrastructure into maximum use for the benefit of NIPOST and the nation,” she said.

Represented by Mr Musa Suleman, Director Engineering and Technical Service, Odeyemi said the service remained a key player in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry.