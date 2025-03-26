NIPOGA: FEDPOFFA Mass Comm Students Hold Awareness Campaign

Share

Students of the Mass Communication Department, HND II, Federal Polytechnic Offa, have organized an awareness campaign ahead of the 22nd Nigerian Polytechnic Games Association (NIPOGA) tournament, scheduled to hold from April 2 to April 12, 2025.

The campaign was spearheaded by prominent academic leaders, including David Binta Oloyede, Dean of the newly established School of Communication and Media Studies (SCMS); Temidayo Olurotimi Bankole, Head of the Mass Communication Department; Oluwakemi Omoniyi Ogungbamigbe, Chairman of the NIPOGA Committee on Media and Publicity; and Chukwudinma Taiwo Okoji, a Child Rights Advocate and lecturer in the SCMS.

The Students, armed with placards and flyers, engaged the entire campus community, urging their peers to actively participate in and support the historic sporting event.

Representing the Rector, Salimonu Ishaq Rasheed, Deputy Rector (Administration), commended the students for their professionalism and dedication.

“On behalf of the Rector, who is unavoidably absent, I want to appreciate you all. Mass Communication students, you are truly professionals. Your efforts in publicizing this event are commendable, and I wear this vest in solidarity with you,” he said.

Rasheed assured the Students and the school community of the management’s commitment to hosting a successful NIPOGA event.

“Our facilities are nearing completion, and the technical team is currently in Ilorin finalizing referee arrangements. Security provisions have been made, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants. Additionally, we are making arrangements to create a vibrant marketplace within the school premises for vendors and attendees,” he added.

The Chairman of the NIPOGA Media and Publicity Committee, Oluwakemi Omoniyi Ogungbamigbe, provided insights into the comprehensive media coverage planned for the games.

“We are committed to ensuring that this event gets nationwide media attention. We are setting up fully operational newsrooms on both the main and mini campuses to ensure real-time updates.

“All invited media houses will be present at the opening ceremony on April 5, and our in-house reporters will provide continuous coverage throughout the 10-day event,” Ogungbamigbe explained.

Speaking on the significance of the awareness campaign, David Oloyede, Dean of the School of Communication and Media Studies, emphasized the Students’ pivotal role in supporting the institution’s NIPOGA plans.

“This project is not just an assignment; it is a practical demonstration of what they have learned. It aligns with our vision to showcase Offa to the world while contributing to the economic growth of our community.

“The impact of this event will be far-reaching, attracting numerous visitors and boosting local businesses,” Oloyede remarked.

Echoing similar sentiments, Temidayo Olurotimi Bankole, Head of the Mass Communication Department, lauded the Polytechnic’s leadership for securing the hosting rights.

“This is a historic moment for FEDPOFFA. Our students are leveraging their communication skills to ensure maximum awareness and participation.

“The economic benefits of NIPOGA 2025 will extend beyond the campus, positively impacting Offa and Kwara State as a whole,” he noted.

Chukwudinma Taiwo Okoji, one of the project supervisors, disclosed the students’ collaboration with the NIPOGA Central Media and Publicity Committee to bridge communication gaps ahead of the event.

“Our Students are playing a crucial role in this campaign. They will also be present throughout the tournament, adding glamour and professionalism to the opening and closing ceremonies,” he said.

Earlier in March, Kadiri Kamoru, Rector of FEDPOFFA and President of the NIPOGA Caretaker Committee, reaffirmed the institution’s readiness to welcome over 4,000 athletes from more than 50 polytechnics nationwide.

Speaking at the Pre-NIPOGA Press Conference, he highlighted the Polytechnic’s state-of-the-art sporting facilities and the anticipated social and economic boost the tournament would bring.

It would be recalled that FEDPOFFA was officially confirmed as the host institution for NIPOGA 2025 on February 27, 2024, through a letter signed by Mas’ud Elelu, Secretary-General of the Council of Heads of Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology in Nigeria.

With preparations nearing completion and awareness campaigns in full swing, the entire FEDPOFFA community is gearing up to host a memorable and impactful NIPOGA tournament that will leave a lasting legacy.

