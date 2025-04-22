NiPeTE Rebrands To Boost Professionalism in Oil, Gas Industry

Share

The Nigerian Institution of Petroleum Engineers (NiPeTE) a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (formerly the Petroleum Division) has announced plans to rebrand as the Nigerian Institute of Petroleum and Gas Engineers, as part of a strategic move to enhance professionalism and drive growth in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Chairperson of NiPeTE, Engr. Prisca Kanebi, disclosed this at a media conference in Lagos on the Institute’s renewed focus and future direction, according to a statement yesterday.

Kanebi said the rebranding marked a significant step in the Institute’s commitment to national development through professional excellence. “We are working towards a strategic, focused path that will positively impact Nigeria’s economic growth,” she said.

She further stated that the Institute was actively collaborating with professionals in both academia and the oil and gas industry to harness expertise, identify best practices, and inform policy recommendations.

“We are pleased to announce that, after extensive consultations and in line with the evolving academic and professional landscape, we have successfully upgraded our name with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC),” she said.

Kanebi also revealed that NiPeTE had secured the approval of the National Technical Board for its certification programs, as well as a successful second reading of its bill at the National Assembly.

“The date for the public hearing on the bill will be announced shortly,” she added. She emphasised that the transition to a statutory body will further empower the Institute to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Addressing recent controversies, Kanebi urged the public to disregard a disclaimer issued by a group allegedly seeking to undermine the Institute’s leadership.

“We wish to clarify that the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) is not involved in or in support of this misrepresentation by a few individuals acting in bad faith,” she stated.

“The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) being a non statutory association has only acted with Information at their disposal which can be contested at a later time.

“The Board of Trustees, Governing Council, Executive Committee, Zonal Coordinators, and our members in the diaspora stand united in informing the public and the engineering community to remain vigilant and supportive of the Institute’s mission.

