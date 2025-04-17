NiPeTE Rebrands As Nigerian Institute Of Petroleum, Gas Engineers

Share

The Nigerian Institution of Petroleum Engineers (NiPeTE), a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, has unveiled plans to rebrand as the Nigerian Institute of Petroleum and Gas Engineers.

The strategic move aims to enhance professionalism and drive sustainable growth in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, according to Engr. Prisca Kanebi, Chairperson of NiPeTE, during a media conference in Lagos on Thursday.

Kanebi described the rebranding as a pivotal step toward advancing national development through professional excellence.

“We are working towards a strategic, focused path that will positively impact Nigeria’s economic growth,” she stated.

The Institute is collaborating with professionals in academia and the oil and gas industry to harness expertise, identify best practices, and provide informed policy recommendations.

The rebranding has been formalized with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) following extensive consultations, reflecting the evolving academic and professional landscape.

Kanebi also announced that NiPeTE has secured approval from the National Technical Board for its certification programs and that a bill to transition the Institute into a statutory body has passed its second reading at the National Assembly.

“The date for the public hearing on the bill will be announced shortly,” she added.

Urging petroleum engineers in Nigeria and the diaspora to register at www.nipete.org.ng, Kanebi emphasized that the transition to a statutory body would strengthen the Institute’s contributions to national development.

She also addressed recent controversies, dismissing a disclaimer by a group allegedly attempting to undermine NiPeTE’s leadership.

“The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) is not involved in or supportive of this misrepresentation by a few individuals acting in bad faith,” she clarified, noting that the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), a non-statutory body, may have acted on incomplete information.

Kanebi reaffirmed the unity of NiPeTE’s leadership, including its Board of Trustees, Governing Council, Executive Committee, Zonal Coordinators, and diaspora members.

She accused a small group of politically motivated individuals of attempting to hijack the Institute’s system, urging the public and engineering community to remain supportive of its mission.

The Institute’s Executive Committee, as it transitions, includes Engr. Prisca Kanebi (Chairman), Engr. Nelkon Uzu (Deputy Chairman), Engr. Adebowale Orekoya (Vice Chairman I), Engr. Anyanwu Ignatius (Vice Chairman II), Engr. Victor Georgeson (Vice Chairman III), Engr. Dr. Oscar Ogali (National Secretary), Engr. Dr. Peter Aprioku (Financial Secretary), Engr. Bokizibe Elijah (Treasurer), Engr. Dr. Ann Amalate (Technical Secretary), Engr. Omijie Uwaye (Internal Auditor), Engr. Nathaniel Odianose (Publicity Secretary), Engr. Usiabulu Godsday (Assistant Publicity Secretary), Prof. Suliaman Ibrahim (Ex Officio), Engr. Martin Ndudi (Ex Officio), Engr. Vitus Ibeh (Immediate Past Chairman), and regional coordinators.

The rebranding and ongoing initiatives underscore NiPeTE’s commitment to fostering innovation and professionalism in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

