NIPCO Shareholders Extol Board, Mgt Over N1.31bn Dividend Payout

Shareholders of NIPCO PLC have commended the company’s Board, Management, and staff for approving a dividend payout of N1.31 billion, translating to N7 per share, at the 2024 Annual General Meeting held in Abuja.

The dividend yield, the highest in the company’s 21 years of operation, pleased shareholders, who praised the company’s robust performance despite economic challenges.

Chairman of Confluence Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mohammed Shakur Ayanda, described the dividend payment as a “commendable leap” by the company.

According to Ayanda, the company’s ability to pay a high dividend despite the challenges in the Oil and Gas sector is a testament to the excellent management team and experienced board members.

“We are delighted with this result, and it gives us hope of better returns on our investments in the years to come,” he said.

According to him, the dividend payout is a significant milestone in the company’s history, and it demonstrates the company’s ability to create value for its shareholders.

A founding shareholder and former director, Alhaji Yakubu Suleiman, noted that NIPCO performed better than its peers in the sector, attributing the success to the company’s excellent management team and experienced board members.

“Shareholders have every cause to jubilate for the year ended 2024 for the great efforts of the Board and Management of the company,” he declared.

Another shareholder , Ezinwa Chukwudi, also praised the board and management for their prudent management of resources, which resulted in the impressive dividend payout.

“The dividends in 2024 are not only mouth-watering for the shareholders but also a positive signal of better days ahead,” he said.