NIPCO: Resilient Human Devt Ace To Workplace Growth

NIPCO Plc, an integrated downstream operator in Nigeria’s hydrocarbon industry, has disclosed that employees hold the ace to the significant development and growth of any organization in workplaces. Indeed, the company emphasized the key role human capital development play in building a resilient sustainable business environment.

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NIPCO Plc, Suresh Kumar, disclosed this in an address at a ceremony in Lagos that employees have contributed significantly to the development and growth of the organisation. Suresh encouraged its employees to increase their efforts as the organisation aims to be a leading company in the oil & gas sector for all stakeholders.

The ceremony, presided over by the MD/CEO, included the presentation of long service awards plaques and other ancillary benefits during the meeting which also have in attendance all cadres of employees in the company. Suresh highlighted the contributions of the award recipients, some of whom are among the company’s first staff members.

Suresh noted that the commitment shown by the awardees aligned with the company’s expansion goals pursued over the past two decades, a point appreciated by management. He said: “It is encouraging that several of you have been part of the Company’s achievements over the last twenty-one years.

Your commitment reflects NIPCO’s reputation as a preferred workplace and provides an example to new employees.” Since its establishment in 2004, the company has seen positive developments, yet there are areas identified for further improvement, especially with the deregulation of the downstream sector.