NIPCO lauds FG’s gas utilisation programme

The Nigerian Independent Petroleum Company (NIPCO) has applauded governments at all levels for their programmes targeted at deepening domestic gas utilisation in consonance with the global energy transition.

The Managing Director of NIPCO Plc, Suresh Kumar, who made the commendation at the 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja, said the company was committed to supporting the ideas with its ultra-modern facilities. Kumar, however, noted that more efforts were still needed in the areas of infrastructure to guarantee access to the products.

“Operators have based their hopes on speedy completion of the Abuja – Kaduna – Kano (AKK) gas pipeline and subsequent connection of more cities to the gas pipeline across the country,” he stated. Recounting the performance of the petroleum marketing company in the 2022 Financial Year, he said the company was able to scale through the global and national challenges through its resilience structure.

“Our performance in 2022 was mainly on a long-term growth strategy that was anchored on prudent management of resources, cost optimization, teamwork and unflinching support of the Board of Directors,” he said. Kumar continued: “Our company’s daunting efforts in the industry and indeed gas sector is also worthy of note with its wholly owned subsidiary, NIPCO Gas Limited (NGL). “The company has continued to deepen domestic gas utilization through access to both CNG for auto use and piped natural gas for industrial usage. It has constructed and laid over 100 kilometres of big gas pipeline and is currently in the Lagos-Ibadan expressway linking Ogun State to its neighbouring Oyo State via gas pipeline.”