NIN’s Integration Into Immigration, JAMB, Others Has Improved Data Accuracy, Says Aziz

Engr. Aliyu Aziz is the immediate past Director General/Chief Enrolment Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). As he hands over to the new Chief Executive of the Commission, Bisoye Coker-Odusote, he highlights the challenges faced by the Commission in realising its mandate to create a National Identity Management System, amidst surpassing 100 million registered Nigerians milestone in the National Identity Database. PAUL OGBUOKIRI brings the excerpts:

Surpassing the 100 million registered Nigerians milestone in the National Identity Database must be a significant achievement. What does this milestone mean to you?

Exceeding the 100 million records mark within the National Identity Database is a testament to a well-coordinated effort. It reflects key factors such as extensive enrollment drives, effective public awareness campaigns, consistent stakeholder engagement, and partnerships. Policies like the NIN-SIM linkage policy and harmonization policy have also played a role.

Collaborative engagement with private and public sector organisations has facilitated the enrollment drive. This accomplishment showcases our commitment to building a strong identification system that supports governance, offers accurate demographic insights, and enhances service delivery.

How will the World Bank-driven Ecosystem project impact NIN?

The World Bank-driven Ecosystem project is poised to significantly enhance the issuance of NIN in Nigeria. It aims to create a robust and inclusive foundational identification system, which aligns with NIMC’s goals. This project aims to reform the legal, regulatory, and institutional framework for the ID system.

By strengthening these aspects, the NIN system will operate in a regulated environment. The Data Protection Act is a crucial policy under this project. The project also seeks to harmonize existing functional ID systems and establish a digital foundational ID platform that issues a unique NIN to all individuals in Nigeria, including those living abroad.

How has collaboration with JAMB, Nigerian Immigration Service, and others impacted NIN’s integration?

The integration of NIN into processes like immigration and admission has improved data accuracy and streamlined operations. This integration eliminates challenges posed by multiple identities and creates a consistent profile across platforms.

Beyond operational benefits, this alignment fosters an ecosystem that prioritizes identity and security. Collaboration with JAMB and NIS underscores our commitment to integrating NIN into crucial processes, enhancing data accuracy, and countering identity-related fraud.

How can NIN contribute to addressing the increasing insecurity in Nigeria?

NIN’s uniqueness ensures accurate identification of individuals, thwarting counterfeit/ multiple identities. This helps prevent fraud and identity-related crimes. Law enforcement agencies can benefit from NIN’s use in identifying and verifying suspects. This proactive approach enhances security and responsiveness to challenges. NIN’s ability to enhance security through precise identification aligns with our commitment to safety.

You mentioned having 15,000 active enrollment centres nationwide. Are there plans for more centres?

NIMC aims to increase enrollment points to ensure widespread access to ID services. Mobile enrollment devices have been introduced for remote areas. Front-end partners facilitate enrollment, extending services across the nation and the Diaspora. This approach ensures coverage and sustained productivity.

There have been reports of registration challenges due to migration. What’s the situation?

Over 80 percent of enrollments are facilitated by licensed front-end partners. Upgraded enrollment software is in use in over 60 per cent of NIMC centres. Migration aims to enhance performance and security, affecting about 10 percent of NIMC-owned centres. NIMC is addressing teething issues to ensure secure and efficient identity solutions.

What are the challenges being faced with the NIMS project?

A significant challenge we continue to face with the NIMS project is lack of adequate funding. This has limited us in carrying out a full scale deployment of the NIMS across the 774 LGAs of Nigeria. With adequate funding, we would be able to open enrolment centres in each LGA, provide adequate power to all centres for effective enrolment, print and deliver all current outstanding cards, and deploy full verification and authentication infrastructure and services nationwide to enable government agencies and businesses to verify individuals’ identities.

Another challenge we face is the lack of enforcement of the mandatory use of the National Identity Number (NIN). The NIMC Act allows the NIN to be presented by individuals before they can access certain services. If this is enforced, the public would be required to enrol and this would go a long way in populating the National Identity Database in a timely manner and enable us to provide the full benefits of the NIMS.

In view of the present administration’s fight against corruption, what measures have the commission put in place to checkmate fraudulent identity?

The main value proposition of the National Identity Management System is that it provides all Nigerian citizens and legal residents with a unique identity that can be verified and authenticated (using verification infrastructure, which we are currently piloting). The key is to ensure that every identity is verified, so as to confirm that individuals are who they say they are. With identity assurance and assertion, benefits can be delivered to targeted beneficiaries, multiple identities can be eliminated, the work of the law enforcement agencies will be made easier and governance will be enhanced.

In a situation where one loses his NIN slip, how can he/she be assisted to get his card? People are strongly advised to take good care of their NIN slips as they would secure or take care of their ATM cards and cheque books because the NIN slip is a security document. However, if the NIN slip is misplaced despite best efforts, the card can still be collected. The individual can easily walk into any of our offices and get verified by using his/ her finger print which will display all the information he/she supplied at the point of registration, as well as the NIN.

The individual can also provide the phone number or complete date of birth provided at the point of registration to enable the NIMC officer access the required identity information and ascertain the status of the card. If the card is ready, the individual can then go through the usual card collection process. We are also working towards establishing a short code for NIN retrieval via mobile. Please note that people who carelessly and constantly lose their NIN slip may be charged a token for replacement.

How will NIMC address high charges for corrections?

Fees for NIMC services are on the website. Payments are electronic via the government’s Remita platform. A careful approach balances affordability and database integrity. Charges for data updates and corrections are approved by the governing board.

How will NIMC reach rural dwellers facing registration challenges?

NIMC employs an ecosystem approach, extending access to underserved areas. Mobile enrollment devices and collaboration with local authorities ensure direct service provision. Technology facilitates enrollment even in areas with limited infrastructure.

Why was the NIN registration age limit adjusted?

The NIMC Act stipulates NIN registration for Nigerian citizens and legal residents. Individuals aged 16 and above are issued the National Identity Card. NIMC has consistently enrolled individuals of all ages.

What’s the plan for harmonizing multiple biometric registrations?

A harmonization committee is working to integrate databases. Functional ID systems like NIBSS, NCC, and immigration have been harmonized. NIMC’s ecosystem approach aims to achieve database population and linkages.