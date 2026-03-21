Mainland BlockParty has announced its first-ever all-female edition, scheduled to take place on March 27 in Ikeja, Lagos.

Themed ‘Her Future Festival’, the event marks a structural shift in how the platform curates its programming, with women taking centre stage across performance, production and enterprise.

The organisers said the initiative will become the festival’s permanent women’s month programme, designed to position women at the forefront of both creative and operational leadership.

For the first time in its history, the festival will feature an all-female DJ lineup, while women will also lead across key vendor and production roles, an approach aimed at embedding economic participation directly into the experience.

The event will be headlined by Niniola, Fave, Smur Lee, Fimi with the Flow, Wanni x Handi, M.I.A and GoodGirl LA.

Known for shaping youth nightlife culture, Mainland BlockParty said the lineup reflects its continued commitment to spotlighting defining voices in contemporary Nigerian music.

The organisers noted that the decision to launch the all-female edition acknowledges the role women already play across music, nightlife and the broader creative economy