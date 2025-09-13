Niniola Apata: I Lost My Only Confidant With My Dad’s Assassination

When it comes to energetic performance, Ekiti state born singer, Niniola Apata, better known as Niniola fits into the list of artistes whose creative art is second to none. With over a decade in the industry, Niniola spoke with MUTIAT LAWORE about government involvement in the creative space, memories of her late father and other issues.

The Nigerian music has grown over time; what role do you think stakeholders, artistes, producers among others need to play to help the industry grow?

First is the issue of piracy which has eaten deep into the system and hindering the growth and development we so desire; the government which is made up of individuals need to intervene. For instance, if someone like you and me would not just pick up an artiste intellectual property (Album) and put it up for free internet download, it will help the artiste and further encourage the artiste because the entertainment industry in general is capital intensive. If the government can join hands in fighting against piracy, this will equally help us, the artists, to work hard and put in good songs.

Where do you draw the line between commercial music and what is called good music?

There are a lot of classification even when it comes to genres of music; I don’t see it as that. It’s just like when you say a black man or white man, life is life, so for me I just feel good, If I hear the beat, I love it is, if it strikes my chord and soul, then its good music. That is the more reason why music has no language and the more reason we listen to South African song and we love it and vice-versa.

There is this full energy whenever Niniola is on stage; is it with clear eyes?

First, it is usually with clear eyes; if I drink, my body system will knock out because I have a very light head; so, in a nutshell, I don’t drink or smoke. The energy comes naturally especially when I see that my audience connects so well with the music. A lot of people know I love to dance and ‘shake body’. It’s Oyinbo that calls it twerking but in Nigeria its gbon gbon.

With artistes rush ing out to release songs; how conscious are you when it comes to your lyrical choices?

When I’m in the studio I make sure there is no pressure or whatsoever, and I try as much as possible not have this feeling that I want to outdo another person. I’m just there in the studio, I relax myself in the music and in that time and whatever comes out I pray to God to make sure that it makes a lot of sense. I’m super conscious of my lyrics even when most of the time we are eager to release a hit song.

You are involved in a lot school charity projects; why is that your focal point in terms of charity?

The foundation is called Adopt a Child’s Education, and it was born out of the love I have for my father. He was an educationist and a philanthropist. He believed not just in giving people fish, but in teaching them how to fish. Every now and then, I go back to Isolo, where I was born and raised, and I help children out. I organise exams that I personally invigilate to ensure there’s no foul play. I also try to renovate some schools, among other things. I believe that a little drop of water makes an ocean. If you can play your part and I can play mine in building the community, then the world will be a better place.

How well did your growing up shape you?

Growing up was fun. My father married three wives. After he was assassinated, they took care of us, and I’m very grateful. We had a lot of relatives living with us, sometimes over 30 people in the house; so I had to learn how to share and be sociable. It was a full house, but it was also full of life.

When you reflect on how your dad passed, how did you process it? Have you healed?

Honestly, I haven’t. One of his relatives looks just like him and it brings back memories. I still miss him. I’ll never forget him. When he was alive, I was an introvert, and he was my best friend. I could talk to him about anything. When he died, it felt like I lost my only confidant.

What do you miss about childhood?

My father. I was his favorite. I miss that time, the innocence, not paying bills, being surrounded by family and all that came with it.

You participated in singing competitions back in secondary school. What gave you the confidence that you would succeed as a musician?

For me, it was a combination of self-respect, belief in myself, faith in God, and the support from my family and friends. They constantly told me I was good, and it stuck. Even when I got rejections, I didn’t give up. I wanted to be so good that no one could question my craft. I joined a live band and learned how to perform in front of large audiences. I don’t regret any part of my journey.

When you picture your future family, how many kids do you imagine?

I have nine siblings, so I enjoy a big family. But considering today’s world and economy, maybe three or four kids. One husband, one wife.

If you had to relocate to another country, where would you go?

That’s a tough one because I love Nigeria. Work is the only thing that takes me out of the country. I grew up listening to Indian music, and I loved it when I got the opportunity to perform in India. But honestly, I’d get tired of being there. People are too into themselves, and that kind of isolation isn’t for me.

For a new artiste, how important is it to have a good manager?

The music is just the talent. But who will handle the business? You need someone who can promote you.

Do you see yourself owning a label and signing artistes someday?

Eventually, yes. I plan to explore the business side. But I want to be prepared, because I’m not sure the new generation of artistes fully understands the business side of things.