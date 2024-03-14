Ningi’s Suspension Yet to Address Alleged Budget Padding Issue, Says Obi

National Leader of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, yester said the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi, the whistleblower of the alleged N3 trillion padding of the 2024 Budget, has not addressed vital issues emanating from the allegation. Senate on Tuesday, suspended former Senate Leader Senator Abdul Ningi for allegedly accusing the executive of padding the 2024 budget. Obi on his X platform yesterday, said the Executive admitted that there was only N1.2 trillion padded not N3 trillion as alleged by the Senate.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate noted that the fresh allegations have also cropped up over in discriminate and unbalanced allocation of constituency projects by the Senate leadership. Obi noted that a civic group, Budgit, through its official, agree with the Senator, that there was budget padding. “They allege that there was no detailed project allocations for about N3.7 trillion in the 2024 Appropriation Act.”

The LP National Leader stated that the suspension of the senator involved has not addressed the issue, adding that the upper legislative house owe the Nigerian public a clear clarification over the various claims and counterclaims, “Including that of the executive arm, to be able to know exactly what is happening, and also disclose to the public, the amounts allocated for constituency projects for appropriate monitoring of implementation by the public.”