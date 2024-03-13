Ningi: Tinubu Meets Akpabio, Jibrin Behind Closed Doors

President Bola Tinubu yesterday met the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and his Deputy, Barau Jibrin behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa. The two principal officers were in the Villa to meet the President shortly after the upper chamber suspended the Chairman of Northern Senators Forum (NSF), Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed to the media as at the time of filing this report, it was, however, suspected that it was not unconnected with the suspension of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator over his allegation that the President was implementing a budget not passed by the National Assembly. Ningi had alleged that the lawmakers passed N25 trillion Appropriation law but the President was implementing a N28 trillion budget, accusing the Senate leadership of padding the budget with the difference.

Though the Bauchi Senator had since denied the allegation, he, however, did not escape the wrath of majority of his colleagues, including his northern colleagues, who alleged that his allegation in an interview he granted to the BBC, Hausa Service, put the senate in bad light. Neither the Senate President nor his Deputy spoke to newsmen after their meeting with the President. Meanwhile speaking earlier, the Senate Spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, (Ekiti Central), accused the former NSF Chairman, Ningi, of misleading the world over the claims that N3.7 trillion inserted in the 2024 budget is not traceable.

Adaramodu stated this while briefing journalists after Ningi was suspended, noting that Ningi’s investigation didn’t capture agencies of government that are on first line charge, calling on the public to ignore his claims. The Senate Spokesman said that they found out that N3.7 trillion was not missing in the budget but was part of statutory transfer to agencies that are in the first line charge. Adaramodu, who said Ningi should have brought the matter to the floor of the Senate, but did that in the Northern caucus platform and was advised to meet with the President of the Senate and after that they could take a stand but that he took the matter to the media without facts.

“The Senate is one united family. No Yoruba, Hausa or Igbo. No APC, PDP, LP, NNPP, SDP or any other political party,” Adaramodu said, adding that the issue that Senators were given N500 million for constituency projects was not true.

“Constituency projects are not money lawmakers put in their pockets. If it is pocket money, no one will hear about it. As Senators, we only take our allowances and salaries,” Adaramodu said, stressing that the budget of the National Assembly was not up to one percent of the national budget. “If he apologises, fine. If the Senate views that as necessary, he will be recalled. If he doesn’t, a period of three months has been announced,” Adaramodu said.