Ningi Breaks Silence On 2024 Budget Padding

Senator Abdul Ningi representing Bauchi Central in the 10th National Assembly has refuted the claim that President Bola Tinubu was running two separate budgets for the 2024 appropriation act.

Sen. Ningi who spoke on Monday in Abuja said the interview he granted the BBC Hausa was grossly misrepresented by reporters who translated the interview from Hausa to English.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ningi who granted an interview on behalf of the Northern Senators’ Forum, asserted that the N28.7 trillion budget being carried out by the Federal Government was not the N25 trillion approved by the National Assembly for 2024.

Reacting to the turnout of the event, Ningi clarified that he was speaking in his individual capacity and not, as had been claimed, on behalf of the Northern Senators Forum.

“With the press release I saw in the media yesterday, I am taken aback.

He said, “At no time did I say Bola Tinubu was implementing two budgets. There was no time. At no time did I say Bola Tinubu was biased against the north.

“At no time did I say Bola Tinubu is implementing a N25 trillion budget. There is no way I will talk about N25 trillion and N28 trillion.’’