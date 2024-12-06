Nine-Year-Old Sets Father’s Home Ablaze In Ilorin

Share

A nine-year-old boy had accidentally set his father’s three-bedroom flat ablaze while playing with matches in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the devastating fire incident occurred on Thursday at No. 52 Mandate Housing Estate, Ilorin.

The Kwara State Fire Service confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Friday by its spokesman, Hassan Adekunle.

According to the report, the fire started when the child ignited a mattress, causing flames to spread rapidly and nearly razing the entire property.

READ ALSO:

Adekunle described the incident as a tragic consequence of the reckless handling of matches.

He urged parents and guardians to ensure flammable materials are kept out of children’s reach.

Highlighting the increased risk of accidents during school holidays, Adekunle called on parents to educate their children about fire safety and ensure they are adequately supervised.

“We strongly urge the public to prioritise safety at all times, especially as children spend their holiday at home with limited supervision while many parents are at work,” he said.

Additionally, he cautioned against the use of firecrackers, commonly known as “bangers,” as the festive season approaches.

Also, Adekunle recalled a previous tragic fire incident caused by a child’s mishandling of firecrackers.

The young boy, fearing punishment, lit a firecracker and tossed it under the bed, inadvertently starting a fire that destroyed the family’s home.

“Parents must educate their children on the dangers of firecrackers and ensure they are used responsibly, if at all,” Adekunle added.

He further stressed the need for heightened vigilance during festive periods.

However, the Kwara State Fire Service has reiterated its commitment to fire prevention and safety awareness campaigns.

As the festive season draws near, the fire service urged the public to adopt safety-first measures to prevent similar tragedies.

Share

Please follow and like us: